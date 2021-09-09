Afghanistan: First refugees arrive in Wales after Taliban coup
- Published
The first Afghan refugees, who were airlifted from Kabul following the Taliban seizure of power last month, have arrived in Wales.
The Welsh government said 50 families are being resettled across the country.
Most of those who have arrived directly supported Welsh-based armed forces in the country over the past 20 years.
The Urdd youth organisation is helping to provide accommodation, with 230 Afghans being resettled in Wales in total.
This is after the UK government pledged to rehome 20,000 Afghans over the next five years after the Taliban seized back control of the country.
"Today we welcome the families and individuals that have served our country in Afghanistan," said Wales' Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt.
"We have made clear our pledge of Wales being a nation of sanctuary and we're committed to do all that is possible to ensure Afghan interpreters, refugees and their families are welcomed."
She added: "All local authorities in Wales are participating in these schemes and have offered their support and assistance to the Afghan citizens who are being resettled in the UK."
The Urdd youth organisation is providing initial accommodation before other properties are found.
Its chief executive, Sian Lewis, said: "As an organisation, we are proud to help and continue to share with our members the importance of loyalty to country and culture but also to humanity and a higher good.
"We have a moral obligation as a national youth organisation to support humanitarian projects and offer a hand of friendship and support to the Afghan community in their time of need."
Colonel Sion Walker from the 160th (Welsh) Brigade said: "There are direct historical links with Wales-based and Wales-facing units and members of many of those families coming to Wales.
"They will have worked alongside each other during very difficult times in Afghanistan; our involvement is recognition of the support given and comradeships developed during those times and we are proud to have played a part in making Wales a nation of sanctuary."