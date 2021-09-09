Snowdonia: Man rescued from gorge after 80ft fall
A man was rescued from a gorge in Snowdonia after falling 80ft (24m).
He was reported missing in the Coed y Brenin forest park in Gwynedd on Wednesday, before a search team spotted him below Pistyll y Cain waterfall and used abseiling equipment to get to him.
The young man, who had suffered multiple injuries, was then brought up from the gorge on a stretcher.
A rescue vehicle transported him to a waiting Coastguard helicopter, and he was taken to hospital.