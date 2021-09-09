Covid: Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board bans visitors due to case rise
- Published
A health board has restricted visiting because of rising numbers of Covid-positive patients.
From Friday, people have been asked not to visit Cwm Taf Morgannwg's hospitals in the Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil areas.
In a statement, the health board said this was for "the safety of our patients and staff".
There are some exceptions to the restrictions, including end-of-life patients and women in labour.
Last week, the health board's director of public health, Kelechi Nnoaham, warned of a "very difficult autumn and winter" for the Welsh NHS.
He said although hospital admissions were lower due to vaccinations, the current trend in cases was worrying.
At the time, there were 67 Covid patients in its hospitals - the highest since mid-February.
"Despite easing of some restrictions in society, we are still very much living in a pandemic, and the numbers of patients ill with Covid and needing hospital care is rising each day," said director of nursing and midwifery Greg Dix.
"Taking this difficult decision to restrict visiting allows us to control the levels of Covid in our hospitals, keeping our patients and staff as safe as possible."
Under the new rules, visitors will only be allowed for those receiving end-of-life care, while one partner or support person will be able to accompany a woman in labour.
A partner will also be able to attend ultrasound appointments, while all outpatients must attend alone.
The health board encouraged patients to use the free WiFi available to keep in contact with loved ones.