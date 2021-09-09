South Wales Police worker arrested after fatal Cyprus crash
A police worker has been arrested in Cyprus in connection with a fatal crash.
Christopher Browning was arrested following an accident near Esentepe, northern Cyprus, in the early hours of Thursday, 2 September.
A 58-year-old motorcyclist, who died at the scene, has been named locally as Bülent Güzelkeskin.
Police in Cyprus say Mr Browning was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and have confiscated his passport.
Local media said he appeared before a judge in Famagusta and has been remanded in custody.
South Wales Police confirmed it was aware one of its staff had been arrested on the island.
"We can't say anymore at this stage," a spokesman said.