Weather warning: Parts of Wales set for thunderstorms

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image captionThere is a chance heavy rain and lightning will disrupt some areas

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of Wales.

The Met Office warning came into force at 08:30 BST and lasts until 22:00 on Wednesday, and covers most of the south coast of Wales.

Forecasters said heavy rain and hail downpours and lightning strikes could cause flooding, damage property and lead to road and rail closures and power cuts.

Up to 50mm of rain could fall within three hours in places.

The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.

image sourceMet Office
image captionThe weather warning lasts until 22:00 BST on Wednesday

