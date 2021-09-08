Betws-y-Coed: Biker killed in crash with another motorbike
A motorcyclist has died after two motorbikes collided on the A5 close to Betws-y-Coed in north Wales.
The 52-year-old man from Derbyshire was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from the Welsh Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The other rider, a 61-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition.
The collision happened at 13:30 BST near Rhydlanfair, Conwy, on Tuesday. The road was closed until 21:00.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward to assist their investigation.