Drugs: Major Welsh bust recovers large cocaine haul
Five people have been arrested and a large quantity of cocaine seized in a major drugs operation across south and west Wales.
Officers recovered 55kg (121lb) of cocaine, with a potential street value of nearly £5m.
About 1,000 cannabis plants were also recovered, along with £100,000 in cash.
Two men, aged 37 and 33, from Cardiff, two 32-year-old men from Swansea, and a man, 48, from Cilcennin in Ceredigion are being held.
They are being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and are in custody in Bridgend.
It follows the operation by officers from Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for southern Wales.
They executed arrest warrants on Monday at addresses across Cardiff, Swansea, and Lampeter in Ceredigion.
The team was supported by officers from South Wales and Dyfed-Powys Police.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs Crime, cocaine had a street value of about £92 a gram in 2019, making the haul worth just over £5m.
Even estimated "wholesale" illegal drug prices would stand at about £3m, according to UN estimates.
In addition to the drugs and cash recovered, police also said paraphernalia was seized, including cash counting machines and industrial weighing scales.