Man due in court charged with Barry grandfather's murder
A 53-year-old man will appear in court on Tuesday accused of murdering a Vale of Glamorgan grandfather.
The body of Robert Farley, 61, was discovered in his home in Barry in the early hours of last Friday.
A man from Barry is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court after being charged over the death.
Police have continued to appeal for help from any witnesses around the West Walk area of Barry between 30 August and 3 September.
Senior investigating officer Det Supt Darren George, added: "While this is a highly significant development in our investigation we are still appealing for information.
"No matter how insignificant you believe any information may be, please contact the major incident room."
The family of Mr Farley paid tribute to him, and described him as a "gentle, peaceful and loving man".
"Our hearts are filled with grief and sadness at the untimely death of our much-loved father, grandad and friend," said his daughter.