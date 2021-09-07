Wales basks in September sun - but will it last?
Wales is set to bask in sunshine as temperatures soar on Tuesday - but enjoy it while it lasts.
Forecasters expect parts of south-east Wales to hit 28C (82.4F) - with Monmouthshire tipped to hit the top temperatures.
Cardiff, Monmoutshire and Powys all saw thermometers reach 27C (81F) on Monday.
But BBC Wales' weather presenter Sue Charles said we can expect a change as the week moves on - with a "thundery breakdown" in the middle of the week.
Temperatures this week have already meant Wales has had its warmest weather since July, after a cool and cloudy August.
Morning! With our warmest weather since July, it feels more like summer than autumn. Yesterday temperatures reached 27C in Cardiff, Powys and Monmouthshire. If anything today is set to be even hotter... before a thundery breakdown midweek. pic.twitter.com/ygmTVJyHKo— Sue Charles (@Sue_Charles) September 7, 2021
Glare caused congestion on the M4 motorway on Tuesday as low sun affected drivers in Newport and Monmouthshire.
The mini-heatwave prompted the RNLI to ask people to "keep safe" if they were heading out on the coast.
'Many of us will be looking forward to enjoying some late summer sun before we head into autumn but it's so important we know how to keep ourselves and our families safe," said one of the lifesaving charity's officials.
'We urge people to be aware of the dangers of the coast and what to do in an emergency."
Meterologist Claire Nasir said she expected temperatures to be higher in Wales on Tuesday and Wednesday, slowly waning as the week progresses.
‼️ Very hot weather is forecast across Wales today.— Cardiff & Vale UHB (@CV_UHB) September 7, 2021
Remember to:
✅ Stay in the shade during certain hours
✅ Wear a broad brimmed hat
✅ Wear long sleeved clothing & use high factor sun cream
✅ Unsure of your symptoms? Please use the online NHS 111 symptom checker pic.twitter.com/4R6aSoGWle
"Temperature today could be higher than yesterday," she told the BBC Radio Wales.
"It's a blessing really, because the kids have gone back to school, the beaches will be a bit emptier, and those of us who can step out, can enjoy some beautiful blue sky and high temperatures - which is not a bad thing."
Across other parts of the UK, temperatures could be even higher, with Met Office forecasters predicting highs of up to 30C (86F) for some parts of central and eastern England.
When was Wales' warmest temperatures?
But despite the glorious weather, no-one is expecting records to be broken.
The highest temperature so far this year in Wales was 31.2C (88.1F) at Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth on 22 July.
Wales record temperature recorded was 35.2C (95.4F) back in August 1990 at Hawarden Bridge in Flintshire, while the top temperature for September in Wales was 32.3C (90F) in the same spot - but you have to go back to 1906 for that - one of the UK's most exceptional heatwaves on record.