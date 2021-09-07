Carmarthen: Doctor jailed after paedophile hunter sting
- Published
A doctor has been jailed after being caught by a paedophile-hunter group when he travelled four hours to try to meet a 15-year-old girl.
Jamil Rehman, 35, from Derby, messaged a fake social media profile and went to Carmarthen to meet the girl in 2019.
When he got there, the father-of-two was confronted by two men from the group, who called the police.
He was sentenced to 20 months in prison after being found guilty of attempting to meet a child following grooming.
Judge Paul Thomas QC told Swansea Crown Court Rehman made the more than four-hour journey in April 2019 "for one purpose", to have "full sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl".
A subsequent investigation revealed he had contacted another 13-year-old girl, suggesting a meeting.
During his trail, Rehman, who was training to become a GP at the time, had claimed he was "seeking to help vulnerable girls" and he wanted the 15-year-old to be his "tour guide to the beaches of south-west-Wales".
He claimed he had confused the word restaurant with hotel, when arranging to meet her.
However police discovered orgasm prevention tablets in his car, and roses. Rehman had claimed the pills been obtained for his wife, who is expecting her third child this year.
At his sentencing Judge Thomas said he had put forward "a series of frankly ludicrous explanations to try and persuade the jury that your motivations weren't sexual lust but were positively altruistic".
He said Rehman, who is a Pakistani citizen in the UK on a work visa, had "clearly targeted" girls he believed to be vulnerable.
"As a man who was training to be a general practitioner, who as you revealed at trial had teenage girls as patients, you would have known full well the potential impact of what you intended to do," the judge said.
"You did not intend any romantic relationship as you were a married man. You simply wanted to use these girls for your own sexual gratification."
Judge Thomas, who ordered Rehman to placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years, said: "I cannot conceive of a reason where you will be allowed to continue being a doctor and as such you are unlikely to be allowed to stay."
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Rehman had arranged to meet the girl and had booked a hotel room nearby after making comments about kissing and hugging.
Julie Jones, of the CPS, said it was fortunate he had not met any children.
"It serves as a stark reminder to everyone of the dangers that children can face on social media," she said.