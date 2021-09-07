Caerphilly recycling fire: Barriers protecting wildlife vandalised
- Published
Barriers to protect rivers and wildlife from pollution after a huge fire at a recycling plant have been vandalised.
About 200 tonnes of metal caught fire after a blaze took hold at Penallta Industrial Estate in Hengoed, Caerphilly county, on Wednesday.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said pipes to stop oil and petrol going into streams had been removed and sandbags damaged.
NRW said the items had been "vital" to stop wildlife being harmed.
Recycling materials, machinery and vehicles were all damaged in the fire and NRW officers had been trying to contain pollution caused by the blaze.
On Tuesday, officials said pipes which had been put into nearby streams to allow clear water to run through after a "large quantity of oil and petrol were found in the water" had been removed, while sandbags had also been damaged.
The environmental body also said booms and pads in riverways, placed to absorb oil and petrol running off the site, had also been removed.
"These protection measures are vital in helping our officers to minimise the amount of damage caused to the environment and the wildlife that depends on the river, as well as helping to make them safe for the local community to enjoy,"
NRW officers now replacing the barriers as the clean-up operation continues.
"In the interest of people's safety, whilst the clean-up operation is ongoing, we would ask people to continue to avoid contact with the water and not allow any children or pets to enter the river," they said.