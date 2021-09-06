Five in hospital after Anglesey poultry plant chemical leak
Five people have been taken to hospital after reports of a chemical leak at a north Wales food processing plant.
Three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were called to the 2 Sisters poultry factory in Llangefni, Anglesey, at about 09:15 BST on Monday.
Ambulance officials said there were reports of individuals needing medical attention after "exposure to a noxious fume or chemical".
Four more people were treated at the scene.
North Wales Police said they were aware of the incident but were not involved as the incident response was being managed by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
2 Sisters have said there was a leak of ammonia at the factory, and those affected were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
"Colleague safety is our number one priority, the factory was evacuated as per emergency protocols and the fire brigade and ambulance service quickly attended," a company official told ITV Wales.
"The fire brigade advised when the building was safe to re-enter and they have now left the site."
The firm said the factory was now operating "as normal".
The people taken to hospital are being treated at Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd.