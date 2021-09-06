BBC News

Major fire out at Torfaen plastics recycling plant

Published
media captionThe fire broke out on Saturday evening and burned until after midday on Sunday

Firefighters say they will continue making safety checks at a recycling plant following a massive blaze over the weekend.

More than 60 officers were called to tackle the fire that started on Saturday evening at Capital Valley Plastics in Blaenavon, Torfaen.

Crews said about 600 tonnes of recycled plastic was involved in the fire.

The fire was finally extinguished after noon on Sunday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue said investigators had returned to inspect the site on the Kays and Kears Industrial Estate on Monday morning to ensure it was safe.

It followed a multi-agency response to the fire, including assistance from Natural Resources Wales, Public Health Wales and Gwent Police.

Neighbouring properties were asked to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke and fumes during the fire.

image sourceSWFR
image captionAerial ladder platforms and high volume pumps were used to extinguish the fire
image sourceStuart Baldwin/SJB Photography

"A clean-up process is now underway and we would like to remind local residents that the recycling plant remains closed at this time," said a fire service official.

"Natural Resources Wales are continuing to work on a number of measures to help minimise the impact of pollution to the local environment.

"The site will remain closed as a precaution to allow for a full clean-up operation and to ensure that the area is made safe."

image sourceHelena Williams
image captionFire investigators were returning to the site to carry out inspections on Monday

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.