Ruabon: Man, 25, in court charged with grandmother's murder

Published
image captionThe body of Susan Hannaby was found following a house fire in Wrexham

A 25-year-old man accused of murdering his grandmother has been transferred to a secure mental health unit for assessment.

Susan Hannaby, 69, was found dead following a fire at a house in Ruabon near Wrexham in February.

Kyle Ellis, who lived at the house in New Hall Road, is charged with murder.

During a hearing at Mold Crown Court on Monday, he was sent to hospital under Section 35 of the Mental Health Act while psychiatric reports are prepared.

A provisional trial date has been fixed for 28 March.

