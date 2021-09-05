Borth fire: No-one injured but animals killed
No-one was injured in a large house fire that took crews from a wide area to extinguish.
But Mid and West Wales Fire Service said a dog and caged birds were killed in the fire on High Street in Borth, Ceredigion.
Firefighters were called at 15:33 BST on Friday and a major incident was declared.
Eight fire engines attended and nearby residents were evacuated to a community centre as gas cylinders were involved.
They were able to return to their houses once the cylinders had been made safe from about 22:00 on Friday.
Firefighters remained at the scene through Friday night but the last crew only left the site on Saturday afternoon.
Investigators are working at the scene to ascertain the cause of the fire, the service said.