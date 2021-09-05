A465 near Neath closed after man is hit by car
A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car.
South Wales Police said the collision involving a Ford Fiesta happened on the southbound carriageway of the A465 between Neath and Llandarcy, on Sunday, at about 02:45 BST.
The pedestrian has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time, police said.
Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage has been urged to get in touch with the force.