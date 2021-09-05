BBC News

A465 near Neath closed after man is hit by car

image captionPolice say the road will be closed for some time while investigations are ongoing

A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car.

South Wales Police said the collision involving a Ford Fiesta happened on the southbound carriageway of the A465 between Neath and Llandarcy, on Sunday, at about 02:45 BST.

The pedestrian has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, police said.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage has been urged to get in touch with the force.

