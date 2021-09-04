BBC News

Man arrested after woman found unconscious in Tonyrefail

A man has been arrested after a woman was found unconscious at an address in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Emergency services were called to Meyler Street in Tonyrefail just before 13:00 BST.

The 33-year-old woman has been taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries, South Wales Police said.

The force said a 36-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

