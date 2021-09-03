Borth fire: Crews battle to stop High Street blaze
About 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a three-storey house amid fears it could spread to other homes.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the High Street in Borth, Ceredigion, at about 15:30 BST.
It is believed the fire started at the rear of the building and then spread.
A water bowser from Llandrindod Wells is being used, as well as appliances from Aberystwyth, Machynlleth, Aberaeron, Tregaron and New Quay.
As well as these crews from the Mid and West Wales area, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has sent a crew from its Aberdyfi station to help.
Ieuan Ellis, who lives close to the scene, told BBC Radio Wales the fire seemed to have started in a shed at the rear of the property.
"Unfortunately the wind is blowing in the direction of the house, so I don't know anything about damage to the houses nearby, but there's a lot of black smoke," he said.
He said the fire service had not told other residents to evacuate the area or keep windows closed.