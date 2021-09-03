Carmarthenshire council support worker jailed for sexual assaults
- Published
A council support worker who sexually assaulted two women with visual impairments has been jailed.
Alun Wyn Roberts, 59, had also been found guilty of a third sexual assault relating to a woman caring for her husband with sight problems.
Roberts, of St Ishmaels, Ferryside, worked as a senior visual impairments and rehabilitation officer for Carmarthenshire council.
He was jailed for three years at Swansea Crown Court.
The court heard he kissed and touched women on visits.
One older victim raised concerns with a subsequent police investigation bringing complaints from two other women.
In victim impact statements, one said she had been left traumatised, had flashbacks and it had nearly destroyed her marriage.
The daughter of a second victim said her mother had become withdrawn, while a third said she felt "dirty and worthless, uncomfortable around men and anxious all the time".
"Anyone hearing this case would find it abhorrent and frankly incomprehensible that a professional person who should be offering support could go into the homes of vulnerable women and abuse them," said Judge Catherine Richards.
"It was your privileged position in being allowed into their homes as a result of your supposed expertise and professionalism which meant they felt they should be able to trust you and you abused them."