Penallta fire: Petrol pollutes stream and kills fish after blaze
- Published
Oil and petrol have polluted a stream and killed fish after a blaze at a recycling plant.
The fire took hold at Penallta Industrial Estate, Hengoed, Caerphilly county, at 15:13 BST on Wednesday.
About 150 tonnes of plastic, foam, electrical items, batteries, gas cylinders and machinery is thought to have caught fire.
A clean-up has been started by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Spill Response Wales and the fire service.
NRW said "a large amount" of oil and petrol had entered a stream near the site and a number of dead fish had been seen.
People have been warned to avoid contact with water in Nant Cylla, a tributary of the River Rhymney, and nearby water courses whilst the clean-up takes place.
NRW said measures had been taken to absorb oil and petrol run off and dams have been built in nearby brooks. Pipes have been fitted to let clean water through.
David Letellier of NRW said it was "imperative" residents and the environment were protected.
"We'll continue to monitor the impact on air quality and local watercourses over the coming days," he said.
South Wales fire service station commander Mark Kift said crews had worked "tirelessly" to tackle the fire and stop it spreading.
The fire has been put out and firefighters have now left the scene, Mr Kift said.