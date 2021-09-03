M4 closed between Swansea and Llanelli after 'serious incident'
The M4 motorway has been closed in both directions between Swansea and Llanelli after a "serious incident".
An air ambulance and South Wales Police officers are at the scene, on the westbound carriageway between junctions 47 for Penllergaer and 48 for Hendy.
Police are reporting queues of several miles of both carriageways of the motorway - to Pont Abraham in the west and Morriston to the east.
Officers have said the stretch of the M4 will be closed for "some time".
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and diversions are in place along the A48 through Pontarddulais and Penllergaer.
The closure will affect holiday traffic returning from west Wales and people travelling to the ferry ports of Milford Haven, Pembroke and Fishguard.