Flintshire: Family's tribute to woman 'loved by everybody'
The family of a woman found dead at a house in Flintshire say she was "loved by everybody" and "will live on in our hearts forever".
Jade Ward, 27, a mother of four, was found dead at a property on Chevrons Road in Shotton, Flintshire, just before 09:30 BST on 26 August.
Her ex-husband Russell Marsh, 29, has been charged with her murder.
In a statement, Ms Ward's family said she would "do anything for her children" and would be hugely missed.
"Jade was a lovely, bubbly and popular girl who loved and cared for everybody she knew, especially her four boys," they said.
"Jade always saw the good in everyone, she would put everyone before herself and loved animals - if ever she saw somebody even killing a fly, she would be angry at them."
They described Ms Ward as the life and soul of the party, who loved clothes and was always dancing.
"The room really did light up when she entered it," they wrote.
"She was the heart of the family and there for us all whenever we needed her.
"She was loved by everybody who had the privilege of knowing her and she will live on in all of our hearts forever."