Cancer: Man urges check-ins on friends with disease

Cobi started to feel unwell following a football trip to Germany in 2019 - he was tired and having trouble breathing.After months of going back and forth to the GP, the rugby and football coach was sent to hospital and a tumour more than 7cm (2.5in) long near his lung and treatment needed to be started immediately.He said: "I remember sitting in the garden outside alone crying just thinking about everything. Just looking up and asking 'why me?'"But then in the same moment of thinking - well why not me? People suffer much worse things in the world."I've taken this as a personal challenge. Since that moment I haven't cried or felt sorry for myself."