Covid Q&A: What are the rules for schools in Wales? Published 9 minutes ago

image source Getty Images image caption Schools are expected to adopt the new Covid rules by 20 September at the latest

As pupils return to the classroom in Wales for the autumn term, they also come back to new Covid rules.

New Welsh government guidance has been issued on testing, masks and social distancing, with measures based on local risk.

Schools have also been told to escalate or ease measures depending on the level of risk, which has drawn criticism from teaching unions.

So, what are the new Covid rules for schools in Wales?

Will staff and pupils have to take tests?

Welsh government guidance includes twice-weekly lateral flow tests for secondary school pupils.

Secondary school and college students were asked to take two tests, three days apart, in the week before their return.

Staff were also asked to get tested before term starts.

Twice-weekly voluntary lateral-flow tests at home will be encouraged and continued for pupils throughout the term.

image source Getty Images image caption Rules will allow "variable measures" around Covid tests, using face masks and social distancing

In primary schools, only staff are expected to get regular tests.

School leaders' union NAHT Cymru has said it welcomes regular testing.

What if a child tests positive?

Once classes have begun, pupils who test positive for Covid will have to isolate at home for 10 days.

The child, or their parents, will be asked to provide details about close contacts at school and elsewhere.

Children named as close contacts will be asked to take a polymerase-chain-reaction (PCR) test.

But unless the close contacts test positive, they will not have to self-isolate this term.

Do you have to socially distance in schools?

Measures and rules around "bubble" or "contact" groups, where pupils had to stay in a certain groups, have been eased.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles has said the test, trace and protect (TTP) system will apply instead.

image source Getty Images image caption When exams return they will be modified to take account of challenges pupils have faced

Responsibility has, to an extent, been handed to head teachers to decide what measures are needed.

Depending on the layout and size of their schools, some may decide to keep some of their one-way systems and crowd-control measures.

Will children have to wear face masks?

Face masks are no longer routinely advised for staff or pupils in Wales schools, though they are still recommended in crowded spaces like school buses.

Wales' education minister announced the change in a letter to head teachers as well as further plans to "bring some normality back to education".

image source Getty Images image caption The Welsh government is funding a £6m technology programme to boost air purity in schools

The Welsh government is also funding a £6m technology programme to increase air circulation and purity in schools.

Some 30,000 CO2 sensors and 1,800 ozone-disinfecting machines developed by Swansea University are being provided.

The technology is being rolled out throughout the autumn term.

Are exams going ahead in Wales in 2022?

Exams are expected to return in 2022 for GCSEs, A-levels and vocational qualifications.