BBC and Creative Wales partnership to boost Welsh TV industry
The Welsh television industry has been given a boost by a new partnership between the BBC and Creative Wales.
Both organisations will work together to build on the success of the creative industries in Wales, after signing a formal agreement.
The initiative supports world-class drama, comedy and factual content.
It includes a new series about "one of the UK's most inspirational insta-bakeries".
Hot Cakes follows the young team behind the counter of a Cardiff bakery and has been commissioned for BBC Three and BBC Wales.
BBC director general Tim Davie and Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden MS, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding.
Mr Davie said: "It is absolutely vital that the BBC reflects the nations it serves - working with partners such as Creative Wales will help us achieve that ambition.
"Wales is a centre of creative energy. I want to see that flourish and grow."
Dawn Bowden MS said: "This memorandum of understanding sets out our shared vision for supporting a vibrant, diverse, world-class Welsh creative industries sector that excels in the production of a wide range of content.
"I'm delighted that we're also able to support the new co-commission and look forward to seeing the new series.
"This partnership also presents a fantastic opportunity to discover and access up-and-coming Welsh talent from across Wales."