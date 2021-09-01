Lorry hits bridge in Machynlleth, closing A487 and railway
- Published
A lorry has hit a railway bridge in Machynlleth, leading to a road closure and train disruption.
The A487 has been closed in both directions while police attend the scene between Ffordd Mynydd Griffiths and the Texaco petrol station.
Traffic Wales said the road was expected to remain closed for some time and asked motorists to plan ahead.
Delays are expected on the roads, and trains using the line have been cancelled or delayed.
Transport for Wales said the line between Machynlleth and Dovey Junction had been closed after the incident.
It said some disruption was expected until about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.