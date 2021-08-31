Pembroke Dock: Dale Morgan admits killing his mother
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his 68-year-old mother in Pembrokeshire.
Dale Morgan, 43, of Honeyborough Green, Neyland, pleaded guilty to killing Judith Rhead in a house on Market Street, Pembroke Dock.
Morgan spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea at Swansea Crown Court.
He is expected to be sentenced on 4 October, with Judge Paul Thomas QC telling him he will face life imprisonment.
Morgan admitted killing his mother sometime between 10 December 2020 and 20 February 2021.