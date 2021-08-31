Bute Park attack: Gary Jenkins died from brain injury, inquest hears
- Published
A doctor sustained an "unsurvivable" brain injury after an alleged attack in Cardiff, an inquest has heard.
Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, died 16 days after he suffered critical injuries in Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July.
Three people have since been charged with his murder.
Assistant coroner for South Wales Central Rachel Knight said Dr Jenkins' death was unnatural and adjourned his inquest while a criminal trial goes ahead.
Multiple head injuries
On Tuesday, Pontypridd Coroners' Court heard Dr Jenkins was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after he was discovered with critical injuries.
Upon arrival at the hospital, where he also worked, it was found he had a severe traumatic brain injury.
The father-of-two, from Cardiff, also had facial injuries and multiple head injuries, the inquest heard.
Coroner's officer Emma Mathias told the court, on the day he was admitted, Dr Jenkins was given a "right sided craniotomy and decompression" to try and treat his injuries.
She added: "Despite full ITU (intensive therapy unit) care, his neurological condition deteriorated, and it became apparent that this was an unsurvivable brain injury.
"He died in intensive care after a transition to palliative care."
'Blunt head injury'
Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was given as "blunt head injury".
Ms Knight adjourned the hearing until the conclusion of the criminal trial with a review of the circumstances due to take place on 26 May 2022.
She offered her condolences to Dr Jenkins' family.
Jason Edwards, 25, of the Riverside area of Cardiff, and Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all been charged with murder.
They remain in custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing in October.