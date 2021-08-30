Covid: Theatres wary despite first capacity audience since pandemic began
The first capacity indoor audience in Wales since the beginning of the Covid pandemic is set to watch comedian Jimmy Carr perform on Tuesday.
Formal social distancing rules have ended in Wales under Alert Level Zero.
It means theatres that have been closed for 18 months can now sell out for shows and performances.
However the performing arts sector admits it faces a difficult challenge balancing the need for ticket sales with audience confidence.
Jimmy Carr, the host of TV show 8 out of 10 Cats, will perform at St David's Hall later after the original show was postponed last November.
It is a welcome return for an industry on hold since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, though Welsh theatres say they face major challenges as they prepare to reopen.
While recouping huge losses from the last 18 months is critical, Creu Cymru, which represents most of Wales' professionally run theatres, arts centres and producing companies, said "building audience confidence is imperative" for the sector to survive.
"While most theatres across Wales are delighted to be preparing for their long-awaited reopening, venues of all scales reported concerns around the competing financial pressures to reopen at full capacity as regulations allow," said director Louise Miles-Payne.
"Many feel continuing with social distancing and therefore lower audience numbers is likely to remain the only viable route to achieving vital audience confidence."
However this can put venues in a difficult position with promotors of shows that had previously sold out.
"Trying to reschedule previously cancelled shows that had sold out at full capacity is difficult as many venues may still feel a way off fully reopening their spaces," said Angela Gould, programmer and audience development manager at RCT Theatres.
"They need to honour contractual agreements while doing what they feel is best for their audiences, while still making the show financially viable."
Marketing and promoting has also become problematic with dates regularly changing, sometimes with little time to get the word out to ensure enough tickets are sold to make a show financially viable.
"Managing perceptions of both promoters and the public will be unchartered territory for many venues," said Ms Miles-Payne.
"Some people will have an expectation that everything is resuming and working to normal, and [others] may be shocked when performances are not going ahead and can't understand why things get rescheduled."
National Dance Company Wales has offered outdoor performances to venues, as well as increasing the number of performances later in the year to allow for some social distancing.
"It's clear we need to continue to be agile in this period," said chief executive Paul Kaynes.
"Many venues were building stages in their car parks and green spaces and we had an exciting programme to offer outdoor audiences, especially those new to dance.
"This is the stepping-stone for many audiences to access live performance again before we ask them to take the leap back indoors."
Theatres must also manage different attitudes from audience members, Creu Cymru said, particularly towards measures such as face masks.
Audiences are being encouraged to use free lateral flow tests before attending shows.
St David's Hall has introduced a new ventilation system that replaces the air inside the auditorium six times every hour, among a series of Covid-19 safety measures that also include a one-way system in place.
Cardiff council's cabinet member for culture, Peter Bradbury, said: "We are delighted the first live show with a full indoor capacity audience in Wales will be at St David's Hall.
"Over the last 18 months, we have missed live entertainment so much and come to realise what a crucial part it plays in our social lives."