Shotton: Man in court for murder of ex-wife Jade Ward
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his ex-wife at his home in north Wales.
Russell Marsh, 29, is accused of killing mother-of-four Jade Ward, also known as Jade Marsh, 27, at his house in Shotton, Flintshire, last week.
Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, Mr Marsh spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at Mold Magistrates Court.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.
Floral tributes, balloons, photographs, written messages, candles and teddy bears have been left on the pavement close to the semi-detached house where Ms Marsh was found dead on Thursday morning.