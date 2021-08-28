Risca HGV driver wins £275k McLaren supercar in raffle
- Published
An HGV diver has won a supercar worth £275,000 in a charity raffle.
Andrew Olsen from Risca, Caerphilly, won the McLaren 720S Spider on his 60th birthday after spending £25 on 40 raffle tickets.
"I'm still coming to terms with someone telling me I've won something worth so much money, it's bonkers," he said.
He said he had forgotten he had entered the draw until he received an email to say he had won a prize on 6 August.
He was then invited to a video call: "I was told 'You've won a McLaren 720S Spider' - I didn't know what one of them was, you just know with McLaren its got to be something special.
"I was asked 'would you like to know the cost of this car' and I said 'yeah I'm intrigued' and she said 'It's £275,000' - you could have knocked me over with a feather.
"It's just absolutely unbelievable, you don't hear of people winning like that."
Mr Olsen said he learned about the Omaze Million Pound House Draw for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity on social media and thought "I'll have a little go at that".
An identical car was driven to Risca on Friday for him to see what he had won while his car is being built.
He was also given £10,000 cash to help with the running cost of the car and an invite to the McLaren racetrack in Woking, Surrey, for him to be taken for a spin in his new car by a test driver.
But Mr Olsen, who has been married for 39 years and has two children and three grandchildren, does not think he will keep the car: "The money would benefit me more, my boy hasn't got a house and I could help him to buy one," he said.
He said he was still in disbelief: "I have never ever won anything, I couldn't win a pound on a scratch card. I still don't believe it now."