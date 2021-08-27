Bank holiday: Travel warning as sunshine forecast in Wales By Chris Wood

BBC News Published 2 hours ago

image source Getty Images image caption Seaside resorts could be busy this weekend as sunshine is forecast

Motorists have been warned travel times could double as people head to enjoy the sun over the bank holiday weekend.

Almost 17 million UK trips are expected this weekend because of a rise in staycations due to Covid, foreign travel restrictions and the weather.

North Wales Police have warned people "not to bother" attending illegal raves as extra officers will be deployed.

It comes after Met Office forecasters said Wales could be among the warmest places in the UK over the weekend.

What is the weather like in Wales this Bank Holiday?

The Met Office has said the west of the UK is set to see the best of the sunshine this weekend, with the south-east expected to be the warmest area of Wales with temperatures of 22 to 23C (71.6 to 73.4F) on Saturday.

The next few days, Friday to Monday, dry and sunnier than today. Cool at night for camping with a few mist and fog patches but pleasantly warm in the afternoon. Top temperatures in the high teens or low 20s Celsius with light to moderate breezes. 😎☀️⛅ pic.twitter.com/fI9AUldaR2 — Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) August 26, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. View original tweet on Twitter

Forecasters predict similar temperatures on Sunday with the Met Office expecting the warmest weather to be on Wales' west coast.

Will the roads be busy in Wales this Bank Holiday?

The RAC has predicted it could take you twice as long to get to your destination at peak times this weekend.

It has estimated there will be 16.7 million leisure trips - compared to the 10.8 million for May Bank Holiday when more Covid restrictions were in place - will be taken across the UK for the last bank holiday weekend of the year.

Roads in the south-west of England are expected to be the busiest in the UK but traffic data experts have warned the M4 motorway across south Wales will be busier than normal.

Inrix data suggests Wales' longest queues will be on the M4 through Newport around the Brynglas Tunnels and along the Port Talbot and Swansea stretch.

media caption Stay outside for the bank holiday, urges Wales' health minister

"Drivers hitting the road for one last getaway before the end of summer should expect long delays on key corridors," said Bob Pishue of Inrix.

"Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.

media caption A group maintaining the mountain warns of the pressures large numbers of visitors bring.

"Our advice is to avoid travelling in the afternoon - leave early in the day or be prepared for some travel times to double."

'Take care near the water'

The RNLI has warned people to "take care and be aware of the dangers" when visiting Wales' coastal areas, as the August Bank Holiday weekend is one of its busiest times.

image source Getty Images image caption The RNLI has 30 lifeboat stations around the Welsh coast

"As the school summer holidays are nearing the end, we're urging people not to become complacent about the dangers of the sea and coastal areas," said the RNLI's head of water safety Gareth Morrison.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has also called for people to take care as it warned of extra pressure on paramedics and hospitals as more people socialise now most Covid restrictions have been lifted in Wales.

As we approach #BankHoliday and with an improved weather picture promised, we are urging the public to help protect our services for those who need them the most. Read how you can help by making smart choices here 👉 https://t.co/U5ohBvg0YO #HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/IsdtdHYOjl — Welsh Ambulance (@WelshAmbulance) August 26, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. View original tweet on Twitter

"At peak periods such as this, the population in certain areas of Wales can increase dramatically with an influx of holidaymakers soaking up our beautiful scenery," said Lee Brooks of the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"This gives us a much larger population to care for and whereas we have plans to help us cope with this, we are asking the public to make smart choices when it comes to dealing with non-emergency medical issues."

Police have also warned revellers against attending illegal music events after more than 3,000 people attended a rave at Banwen on the edge of the Brecon Beacons during lockdown over the August Bank Holiday last year.

image source North Wales Police image caption North Wales Police said it would monitor areas where raves could be held

"Hoping to attend an illegal rave in North Wales this weekend? Our advice... don't bother," was North Wales Police's advice as it said it would have extra officers out looking for raves.

Some destinations in Wales have already experienced one of the busiest periods on record due to the staycation boom, with queues on Wales' highest peak Snowdon among "the worst" in memory.

Most of Wales' Covid restrictions have been lifted and despite case numbers and case rate rising to the highest since January, no significant changes to rules were announced by the Welsh government at the latest three-week restriction review.

Public Health Wales figures have showed deaths and hospital admissions remain much lower due to the vaccine rollout - and rising cases were anticipated with restrictions easing and people mixing more.

But Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan has urged people to "stay outside for the Bank Holiday" in a bid to stop rising case numbers.