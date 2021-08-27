Wrexham murder investigation victim named as Karl Saffy
The family of a man who died following a disturbance have paid tribute to the "dearly loved" husband, father, brother and grandfather.
Karl Saffy, 57, died after being taken to hospital following the incident in Cristionydd, Penycae, Wrexham county, on Monday.
His family said he had been "the centre of family life" and was taken "far too soon".
Two men charged with murder appeared before Llandudno magistrates on Friday.
"We are all heartbroken following the tragic loss of his life," Mr Saffy's family said, adding he would be "sadly missed by many".
Appearing before magistrates, Luke Williams, 24, and David Williams, 52, both of Penycae, were remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court next week.