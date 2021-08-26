Man arrested in Shotton murder probe as woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate the death of a 27-year-old woman.
She was found dead at a property on Chevrons Road in Shotton, Flintshire, just before 09:30 BST on Thursday after police officers attended an "incident".
North Wales Police said a man, 29, has been arrested and is in custody.
"We would like to reassure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the wider community," said Det Ch Insp Jonathan Salisbury-Jones.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.