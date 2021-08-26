BBC News

Two charged with murder of 57-year-old man in Wrexham

Published
image captionNorth Wales Police said a man died after an incident in the Christionydd area of Penycae

Two men have been charged with murder following a "disturbance" at a property in a north Wales village.

A 57-year-old man died after being taken to hospital following the incident in the Cristionydd area of Penycae, Wrexham county, on Monday.

Two men from Penycae - a 24-year-old and a 52-year-old - have been charged and remain in police custody.

Both men are to appear before Llandudno magistrates on Friday. A third man was initially arrested but later released.

