Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon reunite in sitcom
Gavin and Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon are reuniting for a one-off sitcom.
Gaynor and Ray follows the couple from Cardiff as they embark on their honeymoon in the Scottish Highlands.
The 50-somethings have wed after meeting only six months before, after each were married previously.
Jones, who played Nessa in Gavin and Stacey, and Brydon, who was Uncle Bryn, filmed the BBC One show in south Wales and the Scottish Highlands.
The episode, announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival, was written by Jones and husband David Peet.
They said: "We're delighted to watch Gaynor and Ray come to life on screen."
The fictitious couple "take on life and relationships as well as the nonsense in the day-to-day," they added.
BBC commissioning editor Gregor Sharp said Brydon and Jones were "a match made in comedy heaven".
"We can't wait for everyone to see it," he said.
The programme is the latest of the Comedy Playhouse series of one-off sitcoms.
Past broadcasts have led to series including King Gary and Mister Winner.