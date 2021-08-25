Wrexham: Two questioned in murder probe after man's death
- Published
Two men remain in police custody and are being questioned on suspicion of murdering a man in a "disturbance" at a house in a north Wales village.
Three local men were initially arrested after a 57-year-old man died after an incident in Wrexham county but officers have released one man without charge.
North Wales Police have been given more time to question the other two suspects by Llandudno magistrates.
Officers are investigating the incident which happened in Penycae on Monday.
A local man was taken to hospital after a disturbance at a property in the Christionydd area of the village just before 20:30 BST. But he later died and now murder detectives are investigating.
Officers insisted it was an "isolated incident" and said there was "no ongoing threat to the wider community" but will increase presence in the area for public reassurance.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with more information on the man's death while his family are being supported by specially trained officers.