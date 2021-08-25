Pontneddfechan: Man drowned at waterfall after getting pulled under
- Published
A man died after getting pulled under a waterfall at Pontneddfechan in Powys, an inquest has heard.
Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard Hermanta Rai, 28 from Farnborough, Hampshire, was visiting the waterfalls with friends earlier this month.
Mr Rai entered the water and started paddling but got into difficulties.
Coroner's officer Claire Evans-Bell told the inquest it appeared the current had "pulled him into the waterfall".
The court heard his friends tried to help him, but he was later found dead at the scene at Sgwd Gwladus waterfall.
The inquest heard Mr Rai, who was born in Hong Kong, was identified by a friend.
The provisional cause of death was given as drowning.
Assistant coroner Tom Atherton opened and adjourned the inquest until 2023.