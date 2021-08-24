Welsh triathlete suffers 'life-threatening' injuries at event
A Welsh triathlete has suffered "life-threatening" injuries while competing at an event in Scotland.
Nathan Ford suffered spinal and brain injuries at the British Championship Triathlon in Aberfeldy on 22 August.
He is now in intensive care in Scotland, unable to breathe or move independently, his wife Catrin Ford said on a fundraising page.
Welsh Triathlon CEO Beverly Lewis said accidents like this were "rare" and their thoughts were with his family.
A statement from the festival said it was working alongside the event organiser to understand the "exact details" of what happened and would publish information when the incident report is completed.
Mrs Ford wrote on the fundraising page that the family was "heartbroken".
Although Mr Ford's brain injury "isn't as severe as initially thought", his spinal injury "is worse than we could have every imagined", she wrote.
His family have already surpassed their target of £10,000 by nearly £23,000, to help them stay by his side until he can be transferred closer to home.
"We have set up this page to support myself, Nathan's wife, and his family, to be close to Nathan in this critical time," Mrs Ford wrote.
"We are 500 miles from home and hope to stay here until Nathan can be transferred closer to home.
"We are searching for any extra tools, support and services that can help us to help Nathan."