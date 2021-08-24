Vale of Glamorgan councillor abused four children, court hears
- Published
A councillor and former teacher abused a child, leaving them "frozen with fear", a court has heard.
Vale of Glamorgan councillor Anthony Hampton, is on trial accused on indecently assaulting four children in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
The 74-year-old, from Barry, denies 20 counts of indecent assault.
Mr Hampton's actions made one woman "sick to her stomach", Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Prosecuting, Roger Griffiths said Mr Hampton was initially charged with alleged offences by two male complainants who were his students in the 90s.
Media reports of Mr Hampton being charged in 2019 led to two more female complainants coming forward.
Mr Hampton is alleged to have held down and assaulted a young girl in the 80s - telling her: "I want to cuddle you; I want to tickle you."
'Medical condition'
The final allegations relate to a girl who alleged Mr Hampton assaulted her while she was in class as a pupil in a Vale of Glamorgan school in the 70s.
The court heard the councillor deny the allegations against him when he was first arrested.
Mr Griffiths added: "He later contacted the police to say he was too embarrassed to say he had a medical condition that prevented him carrying out the offences."
The trial, being heard by Judge Wynn Hughes, is due to last between three to four weeks.