Snowdon: Llanberis residents kept awake by 24/7 tourists
By Rachel Flint & Chris Dearden
People living in the shadow of Snowdon say they are being kept awake by walkers going up and down the mountain through the night.
Visitor numbers have rocketed with about 700,000 visiting each year compared with 500,000 in 2018.
Bob Lucas, who has lived at the bottom of the Llanberis Path for 45 years, said: "It's 24 hours, you hear that gate banging all night."
But fellow resident Elfed Owen said: "It keeps the local economy going."
Mr Lucas lives in the last house but one from the start of the path and said one of the the worst things was hikers climbing at night.
"They don't care if it's the middle of the night when they come down," he said, adding that they celebrate when they reach the bottom.
"They've been up all night and there might be a crowd of people waiting for them with everyone cheering that they made it up Snowdon and back.
"There might be a minibus there to take them on, but they have a bit of a party first and don't care about the noise."
Elin Patton has lived in Llanberis all her life and at the bottom of the Llanberis Path for about a year.
Many of the 700,000 trudging up Snowdon pass her house first. This year had been "really hectic", she said.
"People walk up at two o'clock in the morning," she said.
"You don't mind that, but it would be nice if they showed a bit of respect and were just a bit quieter, because there's a lot of elderly people who live in the street.
"But some people make a lot of noise and play music as they walk past on their way to Snowdon."
Elfed Owen has lived near the start of the Llanberis Path for 24 years.
"During the summer months, from three in the morning to 10 at night, it's very busy," he said. "All day, all night."
Then in May and June visitors arrive in minibuses for the Three Peaks Challenge. Cyclists go wearing torches on their heads.
But Mr Owen said he had no complaints.
"It keeps the local economy going," he said.
Eleri Foulkes has lived opposite where visitors begin their climb for the last 12 years.
"It's when people don't come prepared that we experience a few problems," she said.
"It's easy to focus on the negatives, but this is a beautiful place and it's lovely to live here, so I suppose we've got to take the rough with the smooth."
Most visitors were "great", she said, though parking had become more of a problem in recent months.
Ms Foulkes urged visitors to "come prepared and be respectful".
"We've got to respect each other," she said. "We don't want it to become a situation where it's them and us."
Visitors chasing the perfect Instagram picture and reconnecting with nature after lockdown could be driving up visitor numbers, according to one mountain guide.
Gemma Davies takes people to see a "sunrise of a lifetime" from the summit from about 02:00 BST
"They look at images on Instagram and want to do it," she said.
"But the photos don't do it justice, they are just blown away, they cannot believe how spectacular it is."
Ms Davies said she was happy people enjoyed scenery.
But she said less popular routes needed to be promoted, visitors needed to go at less busy times, and they should not take risks to reach the top.
"I've seen people going up in the snow, freezing themselves, and in the fog it can be fatal," she said.
"I don't think it's going to change," she added. "People want to do the National Three Peaks [Challenge], people will always want to climb the highest mountains."
Gwydion Tomos grew up exploring the hills and summits of the national park, but now he avoids heading up Snowdon because of the crowds.
The mountain climbing leader and orienteering coach said the area had become increasingly busy in the last few years.
While extra buses had been put on, parking problems were on the rise, he said: "The mountains can handle the numbers, but the infrastructure is struggling."
But while Mr Tomos, who runs an outdoor business, welcomed the boost in people outside after Covid, he accepted it was a "fine balance".
"It is very important to the local economy, but there needs to be that balance," said Mr Tomos, who lives 10 minutes from Llanberis.
"I would love to go to Llanberis, but we try to avoid it as much as we can," he said.
With repeated lockdowns over the last 18 months, hostels have been delighted to see hikers and families back.
At Snowdonia Mountain Hostel, in Ogwen Valley, Neil Martinson said the business had lost about 50% of its income due to restrictions.
Firms only had a few months to take advantage of the visitors, with many not coming when the weather was bad, he said.
"For some people, going up Snowdon is a lifetime ambition," he said.
"I go up mountains all the time, but to go up Snowdon is a really big deal, and we should recognise that and understand that."
At the start of the Llanberis Path is Penceunant Isaf, a tea room run by Steffan Roberts.
He said it had been a good summer, with "a different type of tourist".
There had been no groups "because everyone knows it's so busy".
"There's litter picking going on, the national park have been working on the paths, so everyone's been working hard," Mr Roberts said.
"We love sharing the place with people. I've been here 20 years and this year has been a good summer."