Wrexham: Three arrests after man's death following 'disturbance'
- Published
Three people have been arrested after the death of a man in north Wales.
The victim, in his 50s, died after police were called to a "disturbance" in the village of Penycae in Wrexham county on Sunday at about 20:30 BST.
North Wales Police confirmed they are investigating but said there was "no ongoing threat to the wider community".
Detectives insisted it was an "isolated incident" but are appealing for people with any information about the death or witnesses to come forward.