Clydach murderer Morris dies in prison
- Published
The man convicted of the Clydach murders has died in prison, it has been confirmed.
David Morris, 59, killed three generations of the same family in the Swansea Valley village in 1999.
He spent 22 years in jail for killing Mandy Power, her daughters Katie, 10, and Emily, aged eight, and her 80-year-old mother Doris Dawson.
"HMP Long Lartin prisoner David Morris died on August 20," a Prisons Service spokesman said.
"The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."