Weather: Warning for rain, hail and thunderstorms
- Published
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been put in place for much of Wales at the weekend.
The Met Office issued the warning on Friday and it is in effect between 11:00 BST and 21:00 on Saturday.
Much of Wales will be affected - particularly the eastern side of the country - and travel could be disrupted.
Some areas could see up to 40mm (1.5in) of rain in a couple of hours, with flooding possible, the forecaster said.
By Saturday afternoon, rain could be torrential in some places and lightning and hail could cause problems, with short-term power outages possible.
The areas covered by the warning are:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Torfaen
- Wrexham