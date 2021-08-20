BBC News

Man denies 16-year-old girl's takeaway murder

Published
image sourceFamily photo
image captionWenjing Lin died at her family's takeaway restaurant

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 16-year-old girl at her family's Chinese takeaway.

Wenjing Lin died at the Blue Sky Chinese takeaway in Ynyswen, near Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 5 March.

Chun Xu denied murdering the high school student during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

He also pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of 38-year-old Yongquan Jiang.

The 31-year-old spoke only to confirm his name during the 30-minute hearing.

He is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on 1 November.

image captionDefendant Chun Xu pictured when he appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court for an earlier hearing
image sourceGetty Images
image captionChun Xu is set to go on trial for murder in November

Related Topics

More on this story