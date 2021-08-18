Porthcawl dementia patient missing for 30 hours found in ditch
The family of a dementia patient who went missing for more than 30 hours have praised an off-duty police officer who found him in a ditch.
Joseph Hughes, 85, from Porthcawl, Bridgend, vanished after going for a walk from his care home on Saturday.
After initially thinking he could not have gone far, Mr Hughes's son, Martin and his wife, Linda, were "distraught" when they realised he was missing.
He was found on Sunday in a ditch by an off-duty police officer named Amy.
Linda said: "After searching from all day Saturday to all day Sunday, Martin and I were distraught.
"Just as we were at the end of what else can happen, we got a phone call to say he had been found by Amy, who was on her day off and couldn't rest.
"She couldn't sleep and woke in the morning and decided she felt there was a duty of care for her to get out to Porthcawl and start the search on her bicycle."
Linda praised the "amazing" work everyone did to help "from ground level to helicopter pilots".
Martin said "nearly everybody I spoke to in Porthcawl were looking," as well as a police helicopter from Exeter.
"I was a little bit worried but nobody was giving up, there were still dozens of officers and the coastguard, you could still hear the helicopter going over at five or six in the morning."
Afterwards they spoke to Amy.
"We spoke to her where my father was found in the ditch and tried to give her all the praise we could, she was very selfless," Martin said.
"She took all of the sightings that there were and looked at what looked like a logical route from the care home and followed that, she clearly knows the search patterns she should be using.
"She said her reward was finding Joe, she stayed the whole time and wanted to see it through."