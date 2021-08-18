Bridgend: Mother charged with murder of son, 2
- Published
A woman has been charged with the murder of her two-year-old son in Bridgend.
Natalie Steele, 31, of Broadlands, is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court later after being charged with the murder of Reid Steele.
Reid was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, after being found in a critical condition at a house in Bridgend last Wednesday evening.
He died in hospital a day later.
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies, of South Wales Police, said: "This is a harrowing case for all concerned.
"My thoughts go out to Reid's family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
"Legal proceedings are now live, and whilst I appreciate there are concerns in the community, I would urge people to refrain from speculating on social media."
He added the investigation is ongoing and for anyone with information to come forward.
Paying tribute to him last week, Reid's family said: "He was a super, super-happy, wonderful and intelligent little boy who lit up everyone's lives.
"He loved the garden and the beach, picking raspberries and going for walks collecting shells.
"He was a very chatty little boy and would happily speak to anyone."