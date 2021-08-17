Child, 2, dies after Deeside incident, prompting investigation
Published
A two-year-old has died following an incident at a house in Flintshire.
North Wales Police said it was called to an incident involving a two-year-old at a property in Garden City, Deeside, shortly after 22:20 BST on Saturday.
The child was taken to hospital in Chester before being transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, where they died on Monday night.
The force said it was treating the death as unexplained.
"We are working with partner agencies to investigate the circumstances of the incident," it added.
It said anyone with any information should contact the force,
