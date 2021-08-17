Wrexham: Teenager charged over serious assault
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a teenager suffered serious injuries in Wrexham on Sunday.
Christopher Keenan, 19, of Bryn Offa, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and the robbery of a mobile phone of another victim.
He will appear before Llandudno magistrates' court on Tuesday.
It comes after police said on Monday two men had been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.
'Active investigation'
In a statement, North Wales Police urged the public "not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation".
It also urged anyone with information to get in contact.
The teenage victim was taken to hospital on Sunday after being attacked near Morrisons supermarket in the town.