Cardiff council says garden waste collection to be cut due to lack of drivers
- Published
Garden waste will now only be collected once every month in Cardiff as the council blames a lack of lorry drivers.
Residents previously had garden waste collected once a fortnight, until recent long delays meant collections were missed or on unscheduled days.
General waste, food, and recycling will take priority as they are a legal requirement, said the council.
It said trade bodies had blamed the UK-wide shortage on Brexit and the Covid pandemic.
They blame the shortages on changes to immigration rules after Brexit, and the pandemic preventing some new drivers from passing the lorry licence tests, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
During the rest of August, the council said it would collect any garden waste that remains on the streets, however it is still unclear when garden waste will be collected in the autumn.
Due to the problems, opposition councillors last month held a vote of no confidence in the council's cabinet, which the ruling Labour party group narrowly won.
Michael Michael, cabinet member for clean streets, recycling and environment, said: "We recognise the inconvenience to residents and we want you to know we will do our best to return the service, albeit reduced, as soon as we can.
"Unlike many other councils, Cardiff collects garden waste for free. It's a discretionary service which, unfortunately, we have to set aside at moments like this when resources are unavailable.
"The UK-wide driver shortages, which trade organisations blame on Brexit, is creating major issues for us, but our crews have been doing their best and we thank you for your patience and understanding."
Opposition councillors put the blame on the ruling cabinet and said Cardiff residents they represented were "exceptionally unhappy" with the service.
Conservative Jayne Cowan said: "The problems with waste have gone on for a very long time, and I still remain of the view that the ruling group have not had a grasp of the severity of the issues over a long and sustained period of time."